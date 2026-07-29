Top 100 Broker hails ‘significant moment’ as it partners with major bank

Top 100 broker Uinsure has struck a deal with NatWest to launch a new home insurance proposition.

The service aims to provide customers with a home insurance quote in under 60 seconds from a panel of insurers offering Defaqto 5 Star Rated cover.

The proposition is available to both NatWest customers and non-customers.

For a bank of NatWest’s scale to put Uinsure’s technology at the heart of its home insurance offer is a significant moment, for us and for the market.Lauren Bagley, Uinsure

Existing NatWest customers can access the service through the NatWest app, online, by phone, or in branch.

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