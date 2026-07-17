One Sure first broker to roll out with AI programme from CDL

Freedom Insurance has become the first UK broker to join CDL’s AI Inside Accelerator programme and has gone live with AI-enabled self-service capabilities, Insurance Age can reveal.

Van insurance customers can make 24/7 mid-term adjustments to their insurance policies using AI, without human intervention, which CDL argued removes friction of policy management.

Niche motor specialist One Sure Insurance bought fellow Top 100 UK broker motor expert Freedom Brokers in June 2025.

CDL explained the new functionality means policyholders are able to make changes to their details and preferences in the self-service portal, using a conversational chat interface, rather than needing to