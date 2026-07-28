Cowbell co-founder: “insurance doesn’t need another chatbot”

Cyber and specialty insurer Cowbell claims it has seen new business grow 53% since it introduced a new AI platform.

Called OMNI, Cowbell said that the technology was not another AI assistant or chatbot, but instead combined specialized AI agents with human underwriting expertise to help it make faster, more consistent decisions.

It added eligible specialty insurance quotes can now be generated in minutes instead of days or weeks; and product launch timelines have been reduced from around eight months to as little as six weeks.

Cowbell noted the platform is built on Cowbell’s integrated AI platform and draws on