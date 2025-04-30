Biba Countdown 2025: SSP Broker’s Martyn Mathews

With the latest Biba conference soon upon us, Martyn Mathews, MD of SSP Broker, highlights the importance of socks, teases a revised sneak peek of its proposition, and explains how he could give speaker Gareth Southgate a run for his money as manager of the Lichfield City under 14s.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’, in your view what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

This theme really resonates for us at SSP Broker, as we enter a new era ourselves to give our broker partners the flexibility to scale and support their customers with greater efficiency and more personalised services.

I have always said that brokers are the experts in customer service, and this skill is truly being put to the test as we face changing risks and pricing