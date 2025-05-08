Biba 2025 Countdown: Premium Credit’s Owen Thomas

Ahead of the annual event, Owen Thomas, chief sales officer at Premium Credit, underlines the importance of growing compliantly in uncertain economic times, recommends a reliable pit stop to refuel, and nominates Arch’s Mike Bottle as good football manager material.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’. In your view, what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

The ‘New Era’ of insurance broking is about using data to make decisions in the best interests of your customers. That’s not a new concept, but its application is where the broking market really differentiates itself.

There are so many machine learning and AI tools available, and so much intelligence about customer segments, but whoever utilises the data best will grow