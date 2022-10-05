Stubben Edge buys finance platform Finpoint

UK-based insurtech Stubben Edge has acquired credit broker Finpoint for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority, is deigned to broaden the range of services provided by Stubben Edge as well as the company’s independent financial advisor and broker network.

According to the insurtech, the deal expands the help Stubben Edge can provide intermediaries to help them build comprehensive propositions across insurance, loans, and cash for the SME market.

Finpoint is a partner of the Federation of Small Businesses and UK Finance and a delivery