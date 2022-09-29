BGL Insurance prioritises talent and digital following Markerstudy deal

Managing director of distribution at BGL Insurance, Laura Mullaney highlights the brokers’ main focuses after its takeover by Markerstudy.

Recently promoted to managing director of distribution, the former customer director Mullaney’s new role focuses on growth and distribution for BGL and its strategic partnerships.

To assist with this she highlighted the importance of developing staff to follow in her shoes: “We are looking at talent and development, as the great resignation does not seem to be slowing down. What we are doing is building a route for talent development throughout our company.

“I’m a good example of this, I’ve