Stubben Edge buys Genesis Special Risks

Firstly, Stubben Edge has acquired the specialist international insurance firm Genesis Special Risks, along with its experienced team, led by managing director Nick Howard. GSR is a Lloyd’s broker and has a longstanding track record in the provision of bespoke warranty and related insurance products. Founded in 2002, GSR provides wholesale insurance and reinsurance cover across a wide range of specialist products, notably Guaranteed Asset Protection, Assistance and Extended Warranties. Stubben

