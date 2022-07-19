Insurtech MGAs – alive and kicking

The insurtech managing general agent space is on a roll right now and it does not look like it is coming to a stop anytime soon. For brokers, this has led to additional markets and in some cases, improved service compared to the more lumbering composites.

Launching an MGA is a lengthy process, but there are nowhere near the same number of hurdles to leap as for an insurance company which has the burden of Solvency II regulations.

Mike Keating, CEO for trade association, the Managing General