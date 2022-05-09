Investec enters premium finance space

According to Investec, Investec Premium Finance is designed to provide a straightforward digital approach with quick decisions, making it easier for brokers to process and manage applications on behalf of their clients.

Investec broker manager, Michael Braithwaite said: “We are very excited to be launching Investec Premium Finance, which will give our brokers the best of both worlds: a quick, online application with a dedicated relationship manager on hand when extra support is needed.”

