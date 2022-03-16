Miller claims first for HNW platform
Miller has developed a digital system for its private clients.
According to the firm the online system is the first broker offering of its type in the market and will initially focus on buildings and contents insurance.
The launch provides a foundation for further rollout, Miller stated adding there were plans to offer additional products on the platform throughout the year.
It has been developed by Miller’s private client experts in collaboration with the in-house innovation team. The
