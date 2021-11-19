Aventus develops digital underwriting platform
Aventus has launched what it describes as a flexible and affordable Digital Underwriting solution for both complex and standard insurance products.
The fresh proposition is designed to allow underwriters to automate some, or all, of the underwriting process through a single system.
Aventus detailed that it is suitable for vanilla high volume personal lines products and for more complex commercial products requiring a high degree of flexibility. It has also been developed to ensure
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Most read
- Capacity and insurer relationships key priorities for broker space
- Lycetts takes from Aon and Marsh to drive growth plans
- CII warns on social media use
- Ex Be Wiser boss Mark Bower-Dyke launches consultancy firm
- Mulsanne v Marshmallow trial kicks off
- People Moves: 15-19 November 2021
- Foley flags Axa transformation programme