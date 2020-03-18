Covid-19: Software houses release continuity plans

No interruptions to services are expected, but some staff at Open GI, SSP and CDL are expected to remain at their offices.

Software houses have shared their approaches to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

The four firms approached by Insurance Age have all introduced remote working to some extent, but some Open GI offices remained open as of yesterday (17 March).

SSP and CDL also suggested that working from home each day was not feasible for all staff members.

Acturis, Open GI, SSP, and CDL were all confident that clients should not expect interruptions in services, and flagged additional measures they had taken to ensure business continuity.

In particular, SSP pledged to help implement remote working at its clients’ businesses.

Applied Systems confirmed it had implemented its business continuity plan on 16 March.

Acturis

Acturis formed a Covid-19 Risk Committee “a number of weeks ago” to assess the virus outbreak.

Jeff McCracken, sales and marketing director at Acturis, told Insurance Age that the software house has “full work from home capability across our business” and that no interruption in services is expected.

As of yesterday, Acturis is “now moving to a work from home environment across the business”.

McCracken added: “Our multiple locations add resilience whilst we have teams remaining in the office.”

Acturis highlighted that its web service has “remote access capabilities at its foundations” and that its mobile app Acturis Mobile includes remote access to its platform.

No delays are expected to the onboarding of brokers scheduled to join Acturis in coming weeks.

Open GI

Simon Badley, group CEO at Open GI, issued a statement to the market yesterday.

He committed to “continuing to provide a high level of service to our customers, partners and suppliers”.

All meetings will now be conducted remotely and Open GI employees will work from home “wherever possible”.

Badley noted that Open GI’s office locations will remain open, but that this position will be reviewed “continuously” as the outbreak progresses.

Open GI is offering guidance on maintaining productivity and service levels on its platforms, and it encouraged clients to access its Support Centre for online tools.

SSP

In communications issued to SSP clients, chief executive Stephen Lathrope said the firm has “been taking steps to test our business continuity plans to minimise any disruptions”.

International business travel has been banned at SSP, while face-to-face meetings and travel between SSP sites have been “restricted”.

Staff at the software house have been asked “to work from home as often as they can until further notice”.

In discussion with sister title Insurance Post, a spokesperson for SSP said “business continuity rehearsals” would be taking place the week of 16 March.

Clients should expect “little or no interruption” in services and SSP committed to helping clients set up working from home at their businesses.

The spokesperson added: “Other than our travel restrictions and working from home directives, we are pressing on with a ‘business as usual’ attitude, confident that we have the procedures and plans in place to cope if the situation worsens.”

CDL

CDL also issued a statement on the Covid-19 outbreak yesterday, saying it had “formally invoked” its business continuity plan on 16 March.

The “majority of people across the business” are now working from home, following a phased introduction across teams.

Business travel at CDL had already been banned by the time the statement was published yesterday.

Nigel Phillips, commercial director at CDL, said he was “confident” that the firm’s systems would “continue to operate without interruption”.

He added: “We will continue to deliver on our service level agreements and do not anticipate that there will be a reduction in our ability to support live services.”

Clients of the software house should expect formal updates on its continuity strategy during the crisis.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.