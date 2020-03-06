Sam White's Freedom expands into home with insurtech deal

Freedom Services Group's purchase of Aventus-driven broker Homelyfe was revealed earlier this week.

Freedom Services Group, owner of Pukka, and insurtech Aventus have confirmed that they are working on additional technology projects together.

The news follows Freedom’s acquisition of Homelyfe earlier this week, first reported by sister title Post. Homelyfe was founded in 2017 by Aventus CEO Peter Goodman.

“We see this very much as a first step to other opportunities,” Freedom Services CEO Sam White told Insurance Age.

“We’ve started some of the integrations around the affiliate partners that we’ve got and how we can factor the system development into that.”

Strategy

Freedom Services Group comprises Freedom Brokers, claims firm Action365, MGA Pukka Insure, and Pukka Tech.

The acquisition of Homelyfe brings Freedom Services into home insurance for the first time, having first signalled its intention to enter the market back in May 2018.

“With the launch of private car last year, it made logical sense for us to look at a home proposition,” explained White.

“I was reluctant to do it in a traditional way because we’ve only got a limited timeline to be able to get ahead of some of the transformations in the market. Homelyfe ticked both boxes.”

Homelyfe will continue to run on Aventus technology following the acquisition. It claims that Aventus allows it to create, quote and bind policies in less than a minute.

Future

White expressed dissatisfaction with the current landscape for technology in insurance.

“The insurance industry desperately needs to improve the consumer journey and the experience,” she told Insurance Age.

“There are some great companies out there but they have built technology in isolation and around solving the business’s problems and not the consumer’s problems.”

White hopes the investment in Homelyfe and ongoing collaboration with Aventus will allow Freedom Services to move into the “consumer experience, insurtech space”.

Technology

Last month, Aventus revealed it had raised £2.6m in funding to help scale its business. The insurtech offers a modular operating system and targets smaller MGAs and brokers.

Goodman explained: “There are six modules. The core one that we promote to other people is around insurance customer relationship management. Having your policy admin platform in the same place as your customer data allows you to do so much more.

“The real point of difference for us is that we’re API driven so we can plug-and-play. It’s not about ripping out and replacing – it’s about improving.”

He also echoed White’s views on technology in insurance: “The word ‘legacy’ is so bound about in this industry and yet very few people are willing to jump off of it. I don’t think insurance needs disrupting – it just needs improving.”

