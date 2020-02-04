Ignite Systems launches broker chatbot service

Yoga Insurance Services, sister company of OneCall, has signed up as the first client.

Ignite Systems has launched a chatbot service for its broker clients, Insurance Age can reveal.

The chatbot automates a range of administration tasks, including changes to policy details and direct debit payments.

As well as generating quotes and changing account passwords, the chatbot can cancel policies without requiring human intervention.

Toby MacLachlan, managing director at Ignite Systems, told Insurance Age: “One of the things you learn from going to see brokers, and specifically their staff, is the frustration they have at the amount of manual work they have to do. The chatbot is really about taking time away from admin tasks.”

MacLachlan claimed that the chatbot would allow broker staff to increase the average number of policy tasks they process in a year from 1,000 to 12,000.

Client

The first broker to use the chatbot service is motor broker Yoga Insurance Services – sister company of OneCall.

“The directors of OneCall wanted to set up a new entity that could be bleeding-edge technology through-and-through,” said MacLachlan. “That’s what they’re engaging us to do.”

Ignite claims that 52% of all customer enquiries at Yoga have been handled within the chatbot since it went live in January 2020.

Oliver Rose, director of Yoga, added: “We envisage that as Yogi the chatbot develops in 2020 we will eventually service all queries via artificial intelligence where appropriate.”

A second chatbot is expected to be launched with a pet insurance broker in the immediate future.

Ignite Systems currently has 25 broker clients across the UK.

Future

By the end of Q2 2020, MacLachlan aims for the Ignite chatbot to make any change to a policy without requiring the customer to complete an additional form.

He continued: “This is just the beginning of a long journey for the chatbot. The possibilities for it are pretty endless.

“As we continue to integrate it with our back office more and more, we’re going to see more results from it.

“Pretty much anything that a call centre agent might do, we’re going to begin offering through the chatbot.”

