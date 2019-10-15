Video: The digital future for brokers
Open GI's Nick Giddings discusses how digital developments will affect customer engagement.
Chief marketing officer at Open GI, Nick Giddings, talks to Insurance Age editor Sian Barton about how the digital world will help brokers grow and develop customer engagement.
