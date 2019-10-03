Broker Week: Using technology to thrive

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Liz Foster of the CII’s Society of Insurance Broking explores how broker tech can be an enabler of change.

Nothing has been more evolutionary to the insurance profession than the rapid development of IT. Whilst most brokers will not need or wish to understand the entire capability of their preferred IT system, they will know what they want from that system.

However, it is highly unlikely that any system providers will meet exactly the needs of any one broker, and therein lies the challenge when brokers are making the decision to buy.

For many brokers the complexity of their needs will probably mean that an integrated platform providing for both broking and business administration requirements is appropriate, but whatever the solution, it is likely that the annual cost of IT will be second only to the cost of payroll.

The insurance profession understands the importance of investing significant amounts of money into the development of technology, but it must be towards the benefit of the day to day role, and, contrary to popular belief, the case does not make itself. The investment must not be seen to be expensive, but valuable.

Underwriting

The impact of technology on broking could be linked to what happens to technology applications in underwriting. Broking technology has the potential to be a strong enabler of change in the industry. The growth of the usage of the ‘Industrial Internet of Things’ by businesses provides a big opportunity for brokers to advise on risk management scenarios for clients, although building this expertise continues to be challenging.

Similarly, there are many different applications for improvement, and disruption, of the current broking process that individual firms and even individual broking people can deploy. The required broking functionality will depend upon the nature of the business transacted, but whether dealing with a single policy, or a portfolio, the broker will want a system that provides accurate and professional looking documentation for delivery to their client.

This must also encompass seamless interaction with insurers, to better facilitate close and effective collaboration across the professions, to the betterment of client outcomes. There are many new developers entering the sector, but in outsourcing technology, many brokers find it difficult to innovate on processes themselves.

Regulation

That said, the business administration functionality needed by brokers is likely to be similar for most companies. The need to capture data and analyse it for performance and regulatory requirements is a must as is the need to monitor performance for regulatory timelines.

Being able to streamline all administrative functions and to analyse data in real time is essential in the pursuit of business efficiency and the reduction of costs.

The advent of widespread Artificial Intelligence (AI) in broking will provide a similar challenge and will even further erode the value for those brokers with weak relationships or low expertise who see themselves as merely an access point to the insurance market.

However, there are opportunities for individual people in broking to embrace digitalisation in customer interaction using consumer-based technologies such as social media, video conferencing and even their mobile phones for photos.

Brokers with expertise and who demonstrate a deep understanding of, and empathy with, their clients whilst taking full advantage of advances in technology will not only survive but thrive.

Liz Foster is MD of the Society of Insurance Broking at the Chartered Insurance Institute.