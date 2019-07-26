Broker Expo 2019: Q&A with speaker John Price

SchemeServe COO John Price tells us what to expect from his sessions on 9 November.

Leadership

Over four dedicated content zones, attendees will be able to hear thought leadership and discuss best practice across the industry’s most pressing issues.

In the run-up to the event, we caught up with John Price, chief operating officer at SchemeServe, who will be participating in two sessions at Broker Expo.

You’ll be able to catch Price chairing a session on new technologies at 11:10am in Zone 1: InsurTech, sponsored by Applied Systems, and speaking on digitalisation at 11:50am in Zone 2: Mid-market, sponsored by Aviva.

You’ll be chairing a panel on new technologies. What should brokers expect?

Expect lively debate and straight answers in plain English. There’s far too much ethereal chatter that goes on when talking about new tech – we want to know about the meat and potatoes, not the entrée. Move over, Fiona Bruce – I won’t let the panel wriggle off the hook.

Are brokers well-placed for a tech revolution?

A few are but most are still languishing miles behind, and some are still using bits of paper.

Brokers often feel constrained in what they can do by what the insurer provides, but that shouldn’t stop you as a broker being a customer-focused business. So long as the insurer gets what they need, there’s no reason not to innovate. For most, that means a complete change of mindset which I appreciate isn’t easy.

What are the main forms of tech integration in policies?

There are so many. Everything from changing the way data is collected, perhaps from devices that are becoming more ubiquitous such as fitness trackers and telematics, obtaining details of flooding from environment agencies through to working out the cost of rebuilding a house or if locks comply to a standard without asking the customer.

Home automation systems are also a good source of information that may provide good opportunities for integration with insurance needs.

Which sectors have the strongest opportunities for tech integration?

The opportunity lies in giving customers what they need and want, not what the insurer wants. Tech integration can help make that a reality, but the starting point has to be the customer.

It will also only be those areas which demand the least consumer intervention and where the tech is already in wide customer use. For example, app-based telematics offer great promise, but they are all flawed because they rely too heavily on user intervention.

What’s one quick change that brokers can make today?

Think not what your customer can do for you, but what you can you do for your customer. This is the single biggest and quick change that brokers can make, and it requires no tech investment – just a willingness to innovate and be open-minded. This change in mindset must come first before any new tech.

The best example I can give of this is the need to rebrand ‘loss adjusters’. The public automatically associate loss adjusters with insurers wriggling out of a claim – it’s not a good look. What do customers actually want is this situation? Instead of just sending in the ‘enemy’, let’s send in a team of people working together from the insurer/broker/loss adjusters to help clean up after a flood – let’s actually give a toss.

Which session are you most looking forward to attending at Broker Expo?

‘How do you get clients to understand that insurance isn’t the last thing on their list?’ hosted by Nigel Salisbury, chief executive officer of retail specialty at PIB Group, at 11:50am in Zone 4.

