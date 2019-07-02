Financial services firms reported 819 cyber incidents to the FCA last year

Six percent of cyber incidents were reported by the general insurance and protection sector.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has seen a rise of 1087% in cyber incidents reported by financial services firms in 2018, compared to 2017 when there were 69 attacks.

This was revealed by RSM UK, upon recieving data following a freedom of information request.

Retail banks reported the highest number of incidents (486); wholesale financial markets reported 115; while general insurance and protection reported 49. This was roughly 6% of the total number of reported incidents.

The main reasons for the incidents were seen to be third-party failure (21% of reports), hardware/software issues (19%) and change management (18%).

The FCA has previously warned the financial services industry about outages and cyber attacks and requested that firms become stronger in regards to cyber attacks and tackling a disruption.

It has said that regulated firms should report material cyber incidents, noting that an incident may be material if it:

Results in significant loss of data, or the availability or control of your IT systems;

systems; Affects a large number of customers;

Results in unauthorised access to, or malicious software present on, your information and communication systems.

Analysis

Steve Snaith, a technology risk assurance partner at RSM commented: “While the jump in cyber incidents among financial services firms looks alarming, it’s likely that this is due in part to firms being more proactive in reporting incidents to the regulator.

“It also reflects the increased onus on security and data breach reporting following the GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] and recent FCA requirements.”

He continued: “However, we suspect that there is still a high level of under-reporting.”

Reasons

According to RSM, there were 93 cyber attacks reported last year, half of which were phishing attacks, 20% were ransomware attacks and 17% were malicious code attacks.

Snaith acknowledged the difficulty of eliminating the threat of cyber attacks and highlighted the importance of organisations garnering third-party assurance of their partners’ cyber controls and increasing their staff’s awareness of cyber risk to reduce the prevalence of phishing.

“Failure to immediately report to the FCA a significant attempted fraud against a firm via cyber-attack could expose the firm to sanctions and penalties from the FCA.”

He concluded: “Overall, there remain serious vulnerabilities across some financial services businesses when it comes to the effectiveness of their cyber controls. More needs to be done to embed a cyber resilient culture and ensure effective incident reporting processes are in place.”

Research

The worldwide Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report 2019 found that more than three out of five firms (61%) have reported one or more attacks in the year leading up to April, yet the proportion achieving top scores for their cyber security readiness is marginally down year-on-year.

The Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2019, undertaken by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport found that nearly a third of UK businesses have experienced cyber breaches or attacks in the year until April 2019.

Earlier this year a row erupted between Mactavish and members of the industry when Mactavish highlighted flaws in existing cyber policies.

