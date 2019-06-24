Profits up for CDL Group in 2018

After the firm's turnover reached £52.7m in 2017 it has risen 6% in 2018 to £55.8m.

Software house, CDL Group has reported a rise in profit before tax of 4% to £8.6m in the year ending 30 September 2018 compared to £8.3m in 2017.

The firm’s operating profit increased by 3.0% from £8.2m to £8.5m. And its revenue went up to £55.8m from £52.7m in 2017.

CDL stated in its results report that it was focusing on research and development and during the year it was investing in its Chorus mobile platform, which uses technology to provide insurance recommendations.

CDL commercial director, Nigel Phillips, commented: “These strong financial results are extremely positive given the more challenging economic and political climate in the last financial year.

“Our success has very much been driven by our people and it’s confirmation that our strategy of investing in our talent base and in research and development is delivering long-term sustainable growth.”

He added: “We will continue to focus on supporting our customers to attain competitive advantage through technology and on driving outstanding service levels.”

A statement about the results also highlighted the continued growth of CDL’s customer base, with more high-volume retailers migrating to its flagship Strata platform, and pointed to “an active projects pipeline”.

This included the launch of Hummingbird Syndicate, with major insurance brands joining together to combat fraud by sharing insights into online quote manipulation garnered using the company’s real-time Hummingbird data intelligence solution.

In June 2018, CDL commercial director, Nigel Phillips said that he was interested in organic growth for the firm instead of mergers and/or acquisitions.

