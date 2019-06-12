Insurance Age

SEP Insurance chooses Applied Systems

The software package will give customers 24/7 access to policies and claims.

Broker SEP Insurance Services has signed up with Applied Systems as its software house.

The company’s ‘Applied Digital Broker’ software will be used to automate daily administration, host online services, and distribute products.

 “New and established brokers are realising that digital technology is the key to business success as it enables them to eliminate time spent on manual tasks and focus time on revenue-generating activities,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied Systems.

Applied Systems announced a change of CEO on 4 June, with Taylor Rhodes replacing the outgoing Reid French

According to Applied, the software’s online self-service capabilities will allow SEP Insurance to provide “anytime, anywhere” customer service.

Accessible through a client webpage, the system will give customers 24/7 access to policy information and claims filing.

An add-on app for brokers, Applied MobileInsured, will also allow the firm to provide customer service via iOS and Android devices.

Phil Stafford, director at SEP Insurance Services, highlighted the focus on customers: “It’s important for us to adopt technology that will set us up to provide the level of service today’s customers expect so we can continuously grow the business.”

Specialist broker First2Protect announced its switch from SSP to Applied Systems in May 2019.

