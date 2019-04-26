Brit enhances Cyber Attack Plus product

The provider has increased limits to $150m (£116m) and made the product more flexible.

Brit has announced that it has made its cyber physical damage product, Brit Cyber Attack Plus (BCAP) more flexible and increased its pay-out limits.

Launched over five years ago, Brit stated that the BCAP combines first and third-party cyber coverage and business interruption as a result of a cyber-attack.

The product also offers extensive risk management training tools and access to global cyber experts, including IT and forensic specialists, lawyers and crisis PR. Many of these components have been expanded according to the firm.

Brit has detailed that now the policy can be made bespoke to every client: if they want stand-alone cyber cover without any physical cyber cover that can be arranged.

In addition, if a client wants stand-alone physical cyber cover without the more general cyber cover the insurer will comply or the product can be altered in the case of certain, specific industry sectors.

It has suggested that now the maximum pay-outs available to customers have risen: the physical damage cover due to cyber events alongside business interruption, data privacy and cyber liability coverage has limits of up to $150m (£116m) and a limit of $100m (approx. £78m) for both stand-alone, non-physical damage, cyber coverage and/or write-back.

Relevance

Ben Maidment, class underwriter, cyber privacy and technology at Brit stated: “Today, this product is more relevant than ever. Hackers are seeing increasing success in targeting organisations of all sizes and using an attack to alter chemical mixes or take control of machinery is well within their capability.

“It is essential that brokers and their clients understand the inherent cyber risk from such events and ensure that any property damage from a cyber incident is fully covered”.

“The increased flexibility offered to clients means that BCAP is a compelling solution. In addition to the full BCAP product, we can now provide the highest limits available globally for stand-alone cyber liability for those that need it.”

This change comes amidst a multitude of cyber product updates as firms become increasingly concerned with the risk of cyber-attacks. A number of firms have also updated their cyber propositions.

Beazley added to its cyber policies last month (March).

While JLT launched a new real estate cyber product.

