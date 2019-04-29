Opinion: Aon's Martyn Denney on keeping an international focus

Brokers must look internationally to keep ahead of developments, says Aon Commercial Risk & Health Solutions' Martyn Denney

There has been much debate about the current political and economic uncertainty that we face. You’ll be pleased to know I don’t intend to add to it. Rather it’s made me think about the danger of all the lost time and growth as we focus inwards, talking about one topic. Not that the topic isn’t important, but I don’t think it’s the be-all and end-all to our success.

That will still be down to understanding where our customers are going, the experience they want and staying relevant. So it’s important to look at what is happening in other countries and markets, from consumer and SME through to larger commercial risks.

Working for an international broker allows me to learn what our customers are demanding elsewhere, understand what changes we’ll face in the UK and think about what else we could do. This is important as the speed at which innovation crosses borders is quicker than ever and the platform companies that enable this are very well funded.

Technology is a great enabler in all of this, and the opportunity for brokers is how we add value. Technology and insurance solutions are not mutually exclusive, but sometimes it can seem that way given the legacy structure of the industry.

Usage-based insurance solutions are increasing in demand. Much of this is linked to the exponential rise of the sharing economy, but the demand is also coming from those that want to pay only as they use an asset or earn from an asset. We know that consumers can pay for motor insurance by the hour because it can be tracked.

This approach is moving into the commercial space, especially in the delivery sector, whether it is goods being transported or people. The client only pays when the vehicle is being used.

In the US we have moved beyond the core vehicle insurance and work with companies to offer personal accident and units of life assurance by the mile. Other products/services will follow and the approach will cross borders, where regulations/legislation support.

Focus on flexibility

The cover itself is not new, and neither are the insurers, but the flexibility is. This is so important to help people afford insurance when they need it, and to help companies with their cashflow. If you ask a client would they like more cash in the business, you can be pretty sure of the answer.

The flexibility is underpinned by technology and it’s important for brokers to understand what a company’s systems are capable of. I know the risk manager of a logistics firm, who would describe the firm as a technology company which happens to deliver things. Their biggest people challenge is keeping hold of developers, not drivers.

When you then think about this, the opportunity to deliver insurance programmes in a different way which supports the business is clear. And these developments are not just limited to larger companies, smaller companies often have amazing systems as they have not been constrained by legacy IT.

We need to understand more about companies’ IT infrastructure anyway, because we talk about business interruption brought about by cyber risk. We have the opportunity to think laterally about other products and services.

So, what next? Companies in all sorts of different industries no longer own lots of assets; instead the value of the business is in their intellectual property. 85% of the value of the S&P 500 is represented by intangible assets.

This is a statistic about big businesses as it is publicly available, it’s only meant as an example. Many new firms across the country will have the same profile, and these conversations are interesting to the MD, much more so than property insurance.

I think we need to spend time understanding these new risks and opportunities and take the learnings from elsewhere, as it can increase the pace of development in the UK broking community. And that can only be a good thing.

Martyn Denney, chief commercial officer, Aon Commercial Risk & Health Solutions