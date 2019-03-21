NatWest unveils virtual account platform for businesses

Bank says the platform will aid insurers in their management of client accounts

NatWest is set to launch a virtual account platform in partnership with Nordic software company Tieto in efforts to provide SME and corporate clients a new customer monies and virtual account management utility.

The bank said the platform is supposed to aid regulated professions such as insurance firms.

It noted that it will help insurance professionals to separate their clients’ monies to comply with industry best practices and regulatory requirements.

Customers will also be able to manage all of their clients’ accounts management activity on one centralised platform, multiple bank accounts will no longer be necessary.

Strategy

The bank will offer the new services under its NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland brands from October 2019, with further roll-out to its Coutts and Ulster Bank NI customers planned from 2020.

The launch of the new platform forms part of the bank’s strategy to invest in digital technology to help boost the customer experience.

Paul Thwaite, head of sales, specialist businesses and business banking at NatWest said: “Our new partnership with Tieto will allow us to offer innovative cash management solutions to SME and corporate customers - particularly those customers with more complex needs.”

Ilkka Korkiakoski, head of transaction banking, Tieto, added: “We are excited to partner with NatWest to deliver a cash management solution that provides a differentiated customer experience for their customers.”

The new technology should also help to improve practices related to client money handling. Last September the FCA fined One Call Insurance and their chief executive John Radford for client money failings.

