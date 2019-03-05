Acturis launches broker app

The native mobile application is free for Acturis brokers and available on Apple and Android systems.

Brokers who use Acturis can now access a free to use app provided by the software house on iOS and Adroid mobile phones.

According to the tech provider the app, described as its first native mobile app for brokers, offers on-the-move access to client, policy and claims information.

Acturis also detailed that the offering integrates with mobile devices, allowing for quick communication with current and prospective clients. This includes integration to maps, outbound calling, SMS and email.

Documentation

In addition, documents and photos can also be generated and captured directly from the phone into the system, for use in conjunction with the desktop application.

The app has been developed in addition to the mobile optimised solution already offered by the soft warehouse.

Tony Goddard, development director, Acturis, commented: “Acturis have provided mobile responsive design solutions for a number of years.

“Recently we have seen a growing demand for native mobile solutions which can utilise the inbuilt functionality of the handsets as well as create an enhanced multi-channel user experience.”

Pilot

He continued: “This is the first release of the app following a very successful pilot, and we intend to adopt the Acturis tradition of continuous innovation and enhancement to the solution.

“We see this application as ground breaking - giving brokers the flexibility to access their core system real time and on the go, freeing up time to manage and service their clients more effectively.”

The tech provider explained that Acturis Mobile allows a real time, synchronous integration with the core SaaS application enabling users to get up the second live information on the app and to upload information and documents from the phone directly into the core system.

The app features full ‘file & diary’ capabilities, including document, email and SMS templates. Users are able to:

Add and manage clients and prospects on the go;

Contact clients and colleagues directly from the application;

View and access their entire book of business on the core Acturis system;

Access full file & diary functionality, including address book, electronic file, task management, create document, create email and send SMS .

The announcement follows the news that Acturis has received fresh private equity investment from Astorg to support organic growth and assist with insurance software acquisitions.

