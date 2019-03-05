Insurance Age

Coversure partners with Fraser Edmond’s Broker Insights

Fraser Edmond
Ninety-three offices went live on the data platform, designed to increase broker visibility among insurers, last month.

Broker Insights has added 93 Coversure branches to its data sharing platform.

The InsurTech start-up was launched by former Aviva broker distribution director Fraser Edmond in January last year and claims to put smaller local brokers, with GWP of up to £12m on to the radar of the major insurers.

Coversure’s head of product development, Chris Jarratt, said: “Broker Insights’ powerful, yet user-friendly technology is an exceptional addition to our offices. 

“It will save our brokers time, allow them to put their energies into growing their businesses whilst simultaneously building their relationships with insurers.” 

Contact
Broker Insights detailed in a statement that the search platform presents insurers with a single view of the regional commercial broker market. Insurer partners search the platform to find relevant opportunities with brokers that have signed up and contact the broker directly to discuss the opportunity.

Platform insurer partners include Ageas, Axa, Ecclesiastical, Hiscox, QBE and Zurich with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Iain Crole, co-founder and commercial director at Broker Insights, commented: “This is a perfect example of how the Broker Insights platform puts local brokers on insurers’ radar and how, in turn, it will drive more attention and activity between individual broker offices and our insurer partners over time.

“Their inclusion will ensure their local franchises are seen, heard and provided with a platform for growth with our insurer partners.”  

