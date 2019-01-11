Acturis set to seek new minority PE investor

Summit Partners invested in June 2010.

Software house Acturis is getting ready for the departure of minority private equity backer Summit Partners, Insurance Age can reveal.

“We are considering options to replace Summit but there is nothing immediate in the window,” said co-founder and co-CEO Theo Duchen.

Summit invested in Acturis in June 2010 and Duchen pointed out that an eight and a half year holding period was a “very long” one for private equity.

As minority shareholders Summit, with less than 40% of shares, does not control the business. The majority is held between Duchen, fellow co-founder and co-CEO David McDonald as well as current and past employees.

No rush

Acturis will look for a replacement for Summit sometime in 2019 but Duchen stressed that there was “no rush”.

Comparing the situation with PE backed brokers he noted that the need for Summit to seek an exit was far from a surprise: “They invest in companies and at some point have to crystallise that to make the next investment and give a return to the people who have invested with them.”

When Summit took a stake in Acturis the software specialists had £19.6m of revenue and £4.1m of profit in the year to 30 September 2011.

In the most recent set of available accounts for the year to 30 September 2017 this had grown to £62.2m of revenue and £19.1m of profit.

At the time of coming onboard Summit was flagged as being ready to help with Acturis’ European expansion plans.

Acquisitions

Since then the technology company has bought Nordic Insurance Software (NIS) in Denmark in January 2014; motor insurance software provider NAFI in Germany in September 2014; AssFiNET also in Germany in May 2015; German broker software provider Lutronik in June 2017 and ICE InsureTech in Surrey in November 2017.

Duchen declined to say who the advisors were for the next step in the process.

However, describing Summit as “a great partner”, he revealed that Acturis would be “fussy” about its next backer.

“There is no shortage of people who are interested,” he remarked.

Adding: “We like having an external shareholder that can add value … that can help us grow in the UK or internationally.”

Platform

Looking to the future Duchen observed that the message to staff was “business as usual”.

And repeated that there was “no particular urgency” to make the change.

“We don’t want this to distract us,” he concluded.

“Acturis is building on a platform of success and we are exceeding our expectations.

“We had a fantastic 2018, it really was an awesome year, and all the signs are set for 2019 to be even better.

“We have already started off really well.”

