CFC warns of social engineering scams threat

Report highlighted that UK cyber policyholders were two and half times more likely to file a claim than those in the US.

CFC Underwriting has called on businesses to consider cyber insurance as a way to protect themselves against financial loss as the number of fraudulent wire transfer cases increase.



This type of scam is known as social engineering fraud, a term that refers to the tricks used by criminals to cheat their victims into giving out confidential details.



According to CFC’s Phishing for funds report social engineering scams take many forms, with the most common being funds transfer or wire transfer fraud, where crooks hack into business emails and either infiltrate the accounts themselves or create new accounts that appear authentic.

The fraudsters then use these accounts to encourage employees or business partners to make payments for seemingly legitimate reasons to accounts under the fraudster’s control.



CFC revealed that roughly 26% of its cyber insurance claims globally came from social engineering attacks of this nature.



However, the report showed that UK businesses appeared to be disproportionately affected by social engineering-driven attacks.





Territories

Digging deeper, CFC looked at social engineering claims as a percentage of the total policy count in both the UK and the US.



It found that UK cyber policyholders were two and half times more likely to file a claim for social engineering than those in the US.



The report stated: “When looking at the percentage of social engineering claims as a proportion of our cyber claims received, the disparity is a just as stark. Where social engineering accounts for a quarter of all cyber claims we see from the US, it accounts for a staggering 36% in the UK.



“The main driver of this difference is the UK banking system and its implementation of the Faster Payments Service (FPS). The FPS makes transferring funds incredibly simple and these happen with almost immediate effect. As a result, when a fraud takes place, funds are often siphoned off into other accounts before the victim becomes aware and notifies their bank. The BBC reports that £145m was stolen from bank customers in this way in the first half of 2018.”



Recommendations

CFC has recommended that businesses put security measures in place as these payment systems continue to gain popularity globally.



Apart from taking cyber insurance cover, CFC said businesses should also follow up any email requests for wire transfers by phone on a number from a separate, trusted source.



It also noted that businesses should enable two-factor authentication on employee accounts.



CFC warned that while the FPS was convenient it expected this to lead to higher levels of funds transfer fraud in the coming years.

“In short, the UK’s current rate is simply a warning sign of things to come,” the report continued.



In October, CFC told Insurance Age that the UK insurance industry was failing businesses when it came to cyber insurance.

CFC Underwriting chief innovation officer Graeme Newman said at the time that many brokers and insurers didn't have enough knowledge about cyber fraud and therefore struggled to articulate how cyber insurance worked and why businesses need it.



