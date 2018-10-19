InsurTech Futures: Ex-Brokerbility and Aviva expert targets on-demand market

Pay-as-you-go InsurTech start-up claims it will help SME owners manage their insurance needs digitally.

Digital pay-as-you-go start-up Coverly, focusing on on-demand commercial insurance for SMEs, is set to launch in the first quarter of the New Year.



Backed by global SME partner, Bibby Financial Services, Coverly said it aims to “put business owners in control of their cover”.

The business was founded by managing director Jodi Cartwright, who has previously held a variety of executive roles in the insurance sector, including positions at Aviva, Brokerbility and start-up digital broker Tock.



Digital experience

According to Cartwright, while InsurTech has come a long way in a short space of time, much of the innovation has focused on personal lines insurance.

“Small business owners still can’t access a truly digital, on demand experience when looking to cover and manage the insurance for their businesses,” she continued.



“The current model is archaic and doesn’t fit the needs of modern businesses. SMEs want to be able to manage their insurance needs digitally and on-the-go, 24 hours-a-day, and it’s this control that Coverly provides.”



Cartwright concluded: “We know that more than 90 per cent of the population don’t understand their insurance cover, and two-fifths of SMEs don’t know what they’re covered for, so it’s clear that there’s still work to be done in simplifying both the experience and language used in the industry.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.