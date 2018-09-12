Top 50 2018 - Provider perspective

The next level for mobile phone cover: As the mobile phone industry and consumers get ready for 5G, brokers should be aware of the growing insurance opportunities, writes Ross Barrington

Ross Barrington

Mobile phone insurance is a popular add on, but the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has had its eye on the sector prompted by complaints and unsatisfied customers.

However, the market is moving, which is creating opportunities for insurers and brokers alike.

One thing changing the face of the market in terms of technology and insurance is the advent of 5G.

So, how will 5G change the face of smartphones and the potential for brokers?

Described by some as the technology that is set to alter the landscape of connectivity forever from as early as 2020 and by others as a ‘slightly faster connection’, many of us are secretly asking ‘aren’t our mobiles smart enough already?’

What is 5G?

5G stands for ‘Fifth Generation Mobile Network’ and outside of mobile phone giant circles, the benefits are widely misunderstood. The chief operating officer for 02, Derek McManus, has claimed that 5G will “have a bigger impact than any other new technology since electricity.” The development has also been likened to moving from a typewriter to a computer. So what’s the truth and, more importantly, where can brokers capitalise on this new and sensational shift?

Mobile phone and gadget insurance has undergone a considerable overhaul since 2012. The last five years have been a challenging environment for brokers and insurers operating in this arena since the FCA put it under the spotlight, imparting large fines on some businesses using rogue practices.

At the time, mobile phone insurance had a bad reputation for misleading customers with some firms refusing to pay a large proportion of claims.

The dark age of gadget insurance

The FCA found that an improvement was needed for many, and rightly so. A sample of 14 firms in 2013 showed that the best three performers took four days on average to process a claim, with the worst taking 18 days and only accepting 54% of claims. Poor transparency with add-ons compounded the problem.

The FCA’s 2013 report went on to identify “poor outcomes for consumers”, “poor sales practices” and “slow and unfair” claims handling. However, with a robust overhaul, new rules now dictate that the broker must be more upfront with add-on sales.

The products themselves also need to add value. In short, it has forced providers to be much clearer about what the product does and does not cover. Putting up barriers at the point of claim and too much ‘small print’ are also aspects that have happily seen a reduction.

Five years on, the cover is now in line with customer expectations and this has, in turn, favourably increased the scope of the market.

Ten years ago just 3% of people insured their mobile phone. With the cost of handsets rising this is now 28%, but considering there are more mobile phones in the UK than people, this demonstrates the enormous untapped potential.

The latest report from Ofcom showed that smartphone owners currently check their mobile phones every 12 minutes on average with almost two thirds describing it as an essential part of their lives.

A ‘next level’ connected device

This new 5G network will reach further than simple mobile internet. Thought you were glued to your phone already? What about when you can use it to connect your alarm to the coffee machine and have fresh coffee waiting for you when you wake up? Or perhaps you’d like to remotely open your garage to allow another car’s entry?

5G has the capability to transform the Internet of Things (IoT) as we know it – enabling a free communication stream between all devices and taking the average download time for a film to around 10 seconds.

In short, we will be more dependent on our gadgets than ever. Being without a 5G connected smartphone could feel like losing a hybrid of a best friend and a virtual PA. Recently Apple became the world’s first publicly traded technology firm to be worth one trillion dollars, driven by sales of the iPhone X.

With handset costs already high, customers should start to see the value in phone insurance. How can brokers tap into this and how can prices be adjusted so they are in line with expectations?

Added value

More and more brokers are offering policies which include mobile phone and gadget insurance as an added benefit rather than an add-on.

Brokers who are adapting in this way and including this product into their core proposition are already seeing a payback in conversion and retention. It resonates with customers in a way that other add-ons haven’t previously.

There has also been a significant upturn in the way that claims are handled, which is much more in line with other insurance sales. The operators who are doing this well have removed the post-sale barriers when a customer is submitting a claim, embracing them with considered and efficient service levels and contact throughout the process.

As technology leaps ahead, sustaining high levels of service will be more important than ever. Customers are losing something that they are very heavily reliant on. We must use the technology at our fingertips to our advantage, making it as easy for the customer as possible and building a level of trust that ensures that they consider insurance a valuable investment.

If we do this well we, as a market, have the opportunity to retain a customer’s business for life. One thing is certain – if 5G is everything it’s cracked up to be and here by 2020, we’re not going to be letting our phones out of our sight!

Ross Barrington is managing director of Markerstudy Retail & Affinity