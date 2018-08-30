Opinion: iGO4 CEO Matt Munro on building trust in telematics

Amidst reports of growing complaints about telematics insurance, Matt Munro examines the facts

Nobody wants to hear that their driving is below par, especially if it’s likely to increase the premiums on their insurance policy. Yet data doesn’t lie and, as telematics enters the mainstream, it’s clear there is more for the industry to do when it comes to improving consumer understanding of what the technology is and how it works.

It’s a campaign brokers are very much engaged in and it’s vital in ensuring that telematics continues to be recognised as a force for good in the fight to improve driver safety, empower younger drivers to take greater control of their premiums and reduce insurance claims. So what is the story behind the figures?

1 The increase in complaints is actually good news. The increase in complaints reported by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) is an indicator of growing volumes. In 2017, Biba reported growth of 30% in telematics policy volumes, taking the total count to just under one million. The spike in complaints (600-700) noted by the FOS is consistent with this, as well as with complaints in standard motor insurance when overall volumes are taken into account: 0.07% complainants out of one million live telematics policies compared to 0.04% of circa 30m cars on the roads.

Moreover, all feedback is helpful in informing product development, so complaints aren’t necessarily a bad thing, as long as we learn from them.

2 The data is accurate. Assuming the insurance is being provided by a reputable telematics service provider, there will always be a number of safeguards in place to ensure accuracy and, if there is any doubt, this data is discounted from the premium calculation.

For example, a minimum number of satellite readings are needed to verify geolocation information, while erratic driving behaviour, such as extreme speeding, gets extra validation checks. In other words, if the minimum criteria for accuracy aren’t met, the system will always err in favour of the customer.

3 Cancellation rates are falling. Historically, cancellation rates can be higher for telematics policies, either because people don’t realise the insurance they have selected requires a black box or because they do not take action to address poor driving scores.

However, this is changing as brokers work hard to improve communication. Use of simply laid out web and mobile interfaces are improving the customer journey and providing clarity about the product through the sales process.

Equally, multi-channel approaches are key to alerting customers when a policy is ‘at risk’, promoting understanding that they are in control through their driving behaviour and, ultimately, improving customer retention.

Brokers may not get it right all the time but, for the 99.96% of customers who don’t complain to the FOS , telematics is providing a valuable insurance product

4 Performance-based insurance is a winning proposition. Having the right combination of technology and product makes a difference. WiseDriving’s [a trading name of iGO4] experience is that over 50% of customers receive a net discount, borne out in its insurer loss ratios.

Consumers value the instant gratification of refunds as their premium adjusts on a monthly basis and offering device choice can help improve driver scores. This is because performance is checked more frequently when it’s available via mobile and, the more frequently a customer checks their data, the more likely they are to drive carefully.

5 Telematics is here to stay. Customer service is a journey not a destination. Brokers may not get it right all the time but, for the 99.96% of customers who don’t complain to the FOS, telematics is providing a valuable insurance product that is both affordable and helpful in promoting driver safety.

Rather than turning on itself, the challenge for the industry is to continue to drive up adoption, satisfaction and retention levels.

Matt Munro is CEO at iGO4.