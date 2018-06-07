Home insurance may be Amazon target

Reports suggest that the tech giant has discussed how it could enter into the home insurance market.

The Information stated that that the retailer had plotted how it could come into home insurance as a part of the work it already does on robotics and connected devices.

The publication suggested that smart devices could be used to alert homeowners to threats before they happen and therefore lead to lower premiums.

Amazon already offers connected home devices such as the Alexa and Echo.

Insurance Age revealed last month that Amazon had been “working with” UK insurers and may be in the process of building a panel of brokers.

Disruption

Amazon had previously advertised for a product manager to look after EU product insurance and revealed its intention to “disrupt” the market.

Amazon has so far declined to comment on its plans for the UK but did reveal it had invested $12m into an online general insurer – Acko Technologies – in India and stated it was seeking to deliver “enhanced customer experience”.

Experts have weighed in previously on how Amazon could enter the UK market and there is consensus that Amazon will look to focus on personal lines.

Some have suggested the retailer could become a broker itself or an MGA.

Others believed Amazon might seek to follow the model of Chinese retailer Alibaba, which was involved in setting up online insurer Zhong An. This partnership has seen shipping insurance for products bought on Alibaba embedded into the customer’s online journey.

Amazon declined to comment.

