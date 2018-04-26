Cyber today; Cyber tomorrow Webinar write up

With the growing threat of cyber-crimes and hacks, how well are brokers placed to best serve their clients to make sure they are protected against this evolving hazard?

Today Insurance Age is hosting a virtual cyber event designed to provide all the information a broker needs to understand the existing and developing threats, so be able to sell cyber insurance with knowledge and confidence and to understand the key role of the broking community, as well as giving critical insight into how to best prepare for cyber-crime.



And it’s not too late to get involved.



Register for the free webinars, follow the event as it happens with the live blog, and keep checking back for new content published on the site throughout the day.