Blog: Brokers must not ignore the Internet of Things

Craig Foster, of HomeServe Labs explains how brokers can take advantage of the Internet of Things phenomena.

The insurance broker community relies on its reputation as trusted advisors to its customers, equipped with the full knowledge on the best available policies and the specific needs of people based on their assets and levels of risk.

Insurance brokers have operated in line with the traditional reactive model set by insurers of responding to disasters and events after the fact and compensating policy holders appropriately. But now this industry is facing the biggest phase of change in its history and Insurers are using new technology to proactively prevent problems before they happen.

While this presents a new opportunity for brokers and underwriters to drive new revenues and engage with a new customer base, the challenge is this will require a steep learning curve and put greater demands on insurance brokers.

Engagement

They will need to be continually engaged with customers as service providers after policies have been sold and completely rethink their business model. However, insurance brokers can turn this new challenge to an opportunity in the next few nascent years.

Technology enabled by the Internet of Things can give insurance brokers much more granular insight into the level of risk they are brokering so that they can better asses and price policies. This will also connect different risks so that policies can be managed a lot more holistically.

For example, if a home is older it is not just at particular risk to electrical problems but is also likely to have problems with leaks, damp and mould which should be reflected in the policy. Using IoT technology, detailed information from interrelated sensors and devices in different parts of the home can be brought together.

Bespoke

Policies can be tailored for individual customers based on this information, rewarding the most responsible home owners that regularly maintain their homes with cheaper policies.

For example, if a homeowner has issues with humidity and mould in the home caused by their lifestyle, the insurer can reduce the cost of the policy after a number of months after they have made changes, like opening windows more often or doing less laundry.

Also, if the homeowner has taken steps to monitor their home for problems like water leaks and electrical faults, the broker can also reflect this in the package they offer. This also allows the homeowner to take action such as being able to repair electrical and plumbing systems before a fault occurs or preventing a water leak before it becomes as massive cost to both the customer and insurer.

By using new technologies combined with taking a more holistic approach, insurance brokers can innovate in the home insurance space and turn the growing IoT to their advantage rather than being disrupted by it.

Craig Foster, managing director of HomeServe Labs