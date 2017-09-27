Applied Net 2017: Jeff Purdy predicts 30% UK growth for Applied in 2018

Software house close to confirming two more brokers for new Epic platform which goes live in the UK next year.

Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied Systems has predicted that the company will grow its customer base in the UK by 30% by the end of 2018.

Speaking with Insurance Age at the firm’s Applied Net 2017 conference, Purdy stated that the uplift in its number of users – which currently stands at 4,000 – would be driven by the upcoming rollout of Epic which it unveiled last year.

The increase would come on the back of a net 5% rise in the last 12 months which has mainly been achieved through TAM, he explained.

Launch

After Epic was officially launched last October, Insurance Age revealed that A-Plan would be the first to take up the software in a process that was predicted to take 12-18 months.

Purdy confirmed the business was on track to achieve this timeline.

“We will go live in the first part of 2018 and will roll out very quickly with them throughout the year,” he said.

The first wave will see the broker move personal lines business with SME set to follow although this could take until 2019.

“They [A-Plan] are a great partner,” Purdy continued.

“We could not have asked for a more collaborative partner and they are engaged in our product development cycle.”

Driver

The software has already been launched in the USA and Canada and has a user base of 74,981 and Purdy highlighted that it offers a single view of the customer.

“The business driver for them [A-Plan] is simplicity for the customer.

“The benefit of Epic over other platforms is it supports any type of business – personal lines, commercial lines, SME, complex.”

BHIB is also due to go live with Epic next year.

Technology

Joe Sultana, managing director broker solutions for Applied Systems UK, explained that while A-Plan brought experience of call centre, face-to-face and online trading BHIB added another string to the bow.

“BHIB handles a lot of complex and corporate commercial business,” he summed up noting it would be live towards the end of the second quarter next year or the start of the third quarter.

“The technology is market leading,” Sultana claimed saying that there was still a lot of investment in the market into legacy systems.

“Epic has been built from the ground up and is on modern, scalable technology.

“We are not trying to put more building blocks onto a legacy system.”

Adding: “Brokers need to look at technology wider than just reinvesting in the legacy that they have.”

More

And he revealed that the technology company is hoping to have another two brokers signed up for Epic by the end of the year to go live by the end of 2018. However he declined to name the businesses.

“We are working with a pipeline into 2018 of several thousand users,” he noted.

Even though the service is not yet live in the UK, Sultana described the broker appetite for it as “tremendous”.

“I haven’t witnessed appetite like this in a long time. It is truly new technology coming into the marketplace.”

The pipeline, according to Sultana, ranges from the largest size brokers in the UK market to the smallest independents.

“It is the make-up of Applied generally. We have customers from global players to brokers with two to three people.”

TAM

He stressed though that no TAM user would be forced to migrate to Epic and that the current client base was already benefitting from the firm’s focus on creating the digital broker listing Applied mobile and CSR24 as two examples of ongoing progress for users.

Applied bought Insurecom, the UK license holder of TAM, in August 2013 and later rebranded the firm.

Purdy was relaxed when asked whether the current growth process could be boosted by further takeover deals.

He accepted that the history of the firm showed that mergers and acquisitions (M&A) were part of the culture – “we have proved that we would be a willing buyer” – but while happy to talk about the concept generically gave no indication that any deal was in the offing.

“M&A is opportunistic by definition.

“You need a willing buyer, a willing seller and a price that makes sense for all parties,” he observed concluding that they would only ever look at assets that “make the business better”.

