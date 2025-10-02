Blog: Stick to what you know
Brokers have pushed back against the idea of self-regulation. Sticking with the Financial Authority is indeed the way forward to keep consumer trust, argues Rosie Simms.
Last month Arron Banks revealed to Insurance Age that Reform UK is considering scrapping the FCA, allowing brokers to self-regulate, if it forms the next government.
Banks that work closely with Reform leader Nigel Farage claim he wants to slash red tape, cut levies and be a champion of the independent broker.
The whole mindset, the whole approach has to change.Robert Marshall, Trident Insurance Brokers
Self-regulation for brokers ended in 2005, with the switch from the General Insurance Standards
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Regulation
FCA claims it is already overseeing changes following Which? super-complaint
The Financial Conduct Authority has highlighted it has already identified issues that need to be fixed in the home and travel insurance market and is focused on making sure the changes required are made following Which? filing a super-complaint.
Fairer Finance urges FCA to go ‘back to the drawing board’ after Which? super-complaint
Independent consumer group Fairer Finance has welcome Which?’s super-complaint issued to the Financial Conduct Authority today targeting the ‘broken’ home and travel insurance markets.
Which? hits FCA with super-complaint over ‘broken’ home and travel insurance markets
Which? has submitted a super-complaint to Financial Conduct Authority over market failings in home and travel insurance.
FOI: FCA confirms meetings with Google, Meta and TikTok but ghost broking not discussed
The Financial Conduct Authority has held 11 meetings with Google, Meta and TikTok over the past three years, a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age has revealed.
Is the FCA better the devil you know over self-regulation?
A self-regulated insurance industry could lead to a lack of consumer trust, brokers have told Insurance Age, as they called for a reduction in compliance costs and improving the efficiency of the Financial Conduct Authority instead.
Compliance experts push back on self-regulation for insurance
The insurance industry could not effectively mark its own homework if moved to self-regulation, according to compliance experts surveyed by Insurance Age, as the specialists noted an insurance specific regulator could be a middle ground.
FOI: Almost 19,000 hours logged by FCA in premium finance review
The Financial Conduct Authority logged 18,864 man hours during its review into premium finance for motor and home insurance, with brokers making up 32 of the sample firms, a Freedom of Information request from Insurance Age has revealed.
FCA outlines rule change to reduce data collecting burden
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed 36,000 firms will now no longer need to submit a nil return when completing certain tasks relating to disciplinary action saving them time and reducing burden.