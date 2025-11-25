 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

FCA insurance skilled person investigations tick up again

graph-up

The Financial Conduct Authority commissioned two skilled person reports in the insurance sector during the second quarter of 2025/26, following on from one in Q1 and a recent record total in 2024/25.

In 2024/25 the regulator slapped the sector with S166s in three of the four quarters and continued the process at the start of the current financial year (see graph below).

An S166 is issued when the FCA is concerned about aspects of a regulated firm’s activities or wants further analysis (see box at end).

!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&&window[d].initialized)window[d].process&&window[d].process();else if(!e.getElementById(i)){var r=e

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Pound sign and gold graph
Pub chain Stonegate hits Marsh with £85m negligence claim

Marsh is being sued by Stonegate in a case the pub company’s lawyers have defined as “of interest to both the insurance and hospitality sectors in examining the professional standards brokers should be held to when placing insurance for groups of companies”.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: