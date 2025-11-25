FCA insurance skilled person investigations tick up again

The Financial Conduct Authority commissioned two skilled person reports in the insurance sector during the second quarter of 2025/26, following on from one in Q1 and a recent record total in 2024/25.

In 2024/25 the regulator slapped the sector with S166s in three of the four quarters and continued the process at the start of the current financial year (see graph below).

An S166 is issued when the FCA is concerned about aspects of a regulated firm’s activities or wants further analysis (see box at end).

!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&&window[d].initialized)window[d].process&&window[d].process();else if(!e.getElementById(i)){var r=e