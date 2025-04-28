The FCA’s new five-year plan – what does it actually mean for brokers?
Following the recent publication of its new five-year plan, Insurance Age canvassed opinion from regulatory experts and market commentators on what brokers might expect from the the Financial Conduct Authority between now and 2030.
At the launch, the watchdog listed it will focus on being a “smarter regulator”, supporting economic growth, helping consumers, and fighting financial crime as it promised to be a more efficient and effective regulator.How would you describe the tone in the FCA’s language within its recent five-year strategy, compared to before?
Branko Bjelobaba, managing director at consultancy Branko Ltd: “As someone who has been here since the very start of the statutory regulation of general insurance (14
FCA ends Scottish broker’s trading permissions after dual pricing attestation and response failures
The Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled L R Kennedy Insurance Services’ permission to carry out regulated activities with immediate effect.
What ramifications could an FCA ‘whistleblower’ case have for the broking sector?
As an employment tribunal considers the case of a Financial Conduct Authority whistleblower claiming unfair dismissal; Karen Jackson, solicitor and founder-CEO of didlaw, unpicks the possible implications for insurance broking staff thinking of making their own allegations.
Rathi reappointed FCA CEO
The Treasury has announced the reappointment of Nikhil Rathi as chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority for a second term.
FCA to consult on 2025/6 fees as it plans 2.2% hike for brokers
The Financial Conduct Authority has revealed it is proposing to raise broker fees by 2.2% as it outlined plans for its 2025-2026 work programme today.
NIC rises and Payrolling of Benefits - challenges and opportunities for insurance brokers
In the final part of a series on the fallout from the 2024 Budget, PKF Littlejohn’s Liam Condron looks at the rise in employer National Insurance Contributions and introduction of the Mandatory Payrolling of Benefits regime, and analyses what these changes mean for insurance intermediaries.
Blog: When will broker regulation be proportionate?
With regulation always on the tips of the insurance industry’s tongues when it comes to challenges in the market, Rosie Simms asks how much the FCA needs to do, or pull back from, to have a proportionate recipe for growth?
Scrapping minimum training hours – Q&A with Crescens George, CEO of Wiser Academy
Last month, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed scrapping the specified minimum hours of training and development required for insurance employees.
CII responds to FCA’s proposal to scrap minimum insurance training hours
The Chartered Insurance Institute has no plans to alter its Continuous Professional Development expectations for members in light of the Financial Conduct Authority’s proposal to end the specified minimum hours of training and development required for insurance employees.