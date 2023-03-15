Editor’s letter: Are brokers in the last chance saloon on disclosure?

Could the FCA be about to run out of patience over Consumer Duty change?

As a father of a young daughter, it is interesting to sometimes count how many times I might tell her to stop doing something before she finally actually stops doing it.

Often, I will use the carrot and the stick method of threatening to withdraw her favourite apps, games, wifi or devices altogether. Of course, seeking a quiet life, these threats might often ring hollow and a 24-hour ban might, ultimately, take in a much shorter period.

What relevance does this have with insurance broking you