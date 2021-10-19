Insurance Age

FCA warns brokers have "failed to understand" impact of product governance rules

warning2
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has flagged concerns that some brokers have failed to understand the impact of the product governance rules on their businesses.

In a Dear CEO letter sent to brokers on 18 October, Nicola Denton, manager, Retail Insurance Department at the regulator, called on brokers to take action and make sure they are ready to comply with the new rules.

She highlighted that the FCA had conducted a market survey to assess whether firms were ready to comply with the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Regulation

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Allianz launches sustainable procurement charter
  2. Seventeen Group expects further growth in 2022
  3. Gallagher faces legal action over response to ransomware attack
  4. Motor premiums stabilise as telematics grows
  5. People moves: 18-22 October 2021
  6. Obituary: Iain Winfield
  7. iRevolution buys BG Insurance

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: