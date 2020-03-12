Lloyd's to close underwriting room for 24 hours in coronavirus stress test
Market to test its readiness by invoking its emergency trading protocol.
Lloyd’s is ramping up its business continuity preparations with the aim to provide reassurance for the market, employees and customers in case contingency measures due to COVID-19 escalate.
The corporation is set to test the resilience of the market on Friday 13 March by closing the underwriting room at 1 Lime Street in London for 24 hours.
According to Lloyd’s, this will be done in order to test alternative trading protocols.
The corporation explained that its business continuity team has assessed the Lloyd’s market’s readiness to continue trading if the underwriting room needs to be closed at any point.
Protocol
During the 24-hour closure of the underwriting room, from midnight on 12 March to midnight on 13 March, Lloyd’s will invoke its emergency trading protocol.
It stated that the exercise will “provide valuable information on the real-life effectiveness of the protocol” and explained that relevant regulators have been informed of the plans.
In addition, Lloyd’s stated it will take this opportunity to deep clean the underwriting room and all public areas in the Lloyd’s building.
Lloyd’s said in a statement: “The Lloyd’s market is committed to being there when our policyholders need us the most. That means paying all valid claims as quickly as possible.
“Lloyd’s has set up a dedicated contact point to provide our policyholders with assistance and to help them find the right person to confirm cover or process a claim.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Regulation
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 March 2020
The Insurance Age team discuss the most popular news stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aon to merge with Willis Towers Watson to create $80bn company
- Axa confirms position on coronavirus business interruption coverage
- Analysts say Aon tie-up benefits Willis Towers Watson
- Aon and WTW deal expected to result in savings
- Aon/WTW: Independent broker values set to rise following deal
- Axa caught in Instagram row after IWD paid post
- PIB makes motor trade move