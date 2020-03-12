Lloyd's to close underwriting room for 24 hours in coronavirus stress test

Market to test its readiness by invoking its emergency trading protocol.

Lloyd’s is ramping up its business continuity preparations with the aim to provide reassurance for the market, employees and customers in case contingency measures due to COVID-19 escalate.

The corporation is set to test the resilience of the market on Friday 13 March by closing the underwriting room at 1 Lime Street in London for 24 hours.

According to Lloyd’s, this will be done in order to test alternative trading protocols.

The corporation explained that its business continuity team has assessed the Lloyd’s market’s readiness to continue trading if the underwriting room needs to be closed at any point.

During the 24-hour closure of the underwriting room, from midnight on 12 March to midnight on 13 March, Lloyd’s will invoke its emergency trading protocol.

It stated that the exercise will “provide valuable information on the real-life effectiveness of the protocol” and explained that relevant regulators have been informed of the plans.

In addition, Lloyd’s stated it will take this opportunity to deep clean the underwriting room and all public areas in the Lloyd’s building.

Lloyd’s said in a statement: “The Lloyd’s market is committed to being there when our policyholders need us the most. That means paying all valid claims as quickly as possible.

“Lloyd’s has set up a dedicated contact point to provide our policyholders with assistance and to help them find the right person to confirm cover or process a claim.”

