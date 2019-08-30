FCA warns of Close Brothers clone

Fraudsters are using Close Brothers' details to trick people in the UK.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned that Close Brothers has been cloned.

Scammers have been targeting consumers in the UK, pretending to be from the merchant banking group.

It is understood that Close Brothers Premium Finance, which is a subsidiary, is not affected.

According to the regulator, fraudsters may be using Close Brothers’ real details, such as the name and its FCA reference number, to convince people that they work for an authorised firm.

The regulator further detailed that the clone firm is operating via two phone numbers and two email addresses.

It noted that the genuine firm has no association with the clone firm.

Clones

This is the latest firm in a long list of UK businesses targeted by fraudsters. Insurance Age recently took a closer look at the most recent group of cloned firms.

They include brokers Protect Your Bubble and Ellis David Insurance Brokers, as well as aggregator Moneysupermarket.

In addition, Alternative Insurance Brokers, UK General and Wentworth Insurance Brokers have all been cloned in the last few months.

In July 2018 Insurance Age stepped in to get a Facebook page set up by fraudsters impersonating motor broker Car Insurance 4 U removed from the social media platform.

The British Insurance Brokers Association and experts have warned brokers to be vigilant and ensure a high level of cyber security as the cloning of financial services firms continues. Brokers have also been warned to be constantly on guard against attacks of this nature.

