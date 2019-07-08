Opinion: Mayer Brown's Chris Chapman on regulation and the FCA

Don’t get caught out: The insurance industry needs to keep an eye on the FCA’s ongoing initiatives, writes Chris Chapman

A recent speech by Karina McTeague, the FCA’s director of general insurance and conduct specialists supervision, at the Biba Conference on 15 May 2019 has sparked interesting conversation throughout the industry. McTeague highlighted two areas of particular importance to insurance brokers and the insurance industry more widely.

First, McTeague drew comparisons between the banking sector and the insurance industry. It is difficult for insurance firms to understand and apply the expectations the FCA has developed with banks. However, McTeague herself is an example of why this sort of cross-sector thinking is important for firms. She worked in banking and used to supervise retail banks, but has now moved to a senior role supervising insurers. Other FCA employees have also learned their trade dealing with banks and are now working with insurers.

In her speech, McTeague noted that, compared with banks, insurance is arguably “progressing more slowly in relation to maturity of understanding and implementation of the FCA’s conduct agenda, in particular culture”. She also talked about ways the insurance sector can make a “step change” in its approach to conduct and culture. Those comments suggest there is a gap between the FCA’s expectations and the performance of the sector. Senior insurance individuals may wish to pay particular attention. One of the ways in which the FCA drove cultural change in banks was by bringing enforcement cases, not all of which were publicised, against senior managers.

The second area of particular importance to the insurance intermediaries was McTeague’s comments on the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD). She noted that: “Regrettably, we have observed areas of the markets falling short of certain IDD requirements.” She then referred to the FCA’s interpretation of the IDD, and its related ‘Dear CEO letter’, which itself refers to a related thematic report and some proposed non-handbook guidance.

Held to account

Some of the key themes in those publications reflect a recent evolution in the FCA’s thinking on issues such as pricing and value. This thinking is continuing to evolve, and there are a number of related ongoing FCA initiatives – for example, its work on the treatment of vulnerable and loyal customers in the general insurance sector. Because the FCA’s thinking is developing, it is difficult for firms to predict the future, and there is a danger they will be held to account retrospectively for standards they did not anticipate.

The FCA’s proposed guidance on the IDD is of particular interest to insurance brokers because it would place obligations on them as distributors (as well as on insurers as product manufacturers) to monitor not only their own pricing, but also pricing across the rest of the distribution chain, and to take action where there is customer harm. That could have significant ramifications, not only for the retail general insurance industry, but also more widely. The same thinking could apply to other retail financial services products and potentially also, over time, to wholesale sectors.

These are interesting times for the insurance industry. Firms need to take care when they are dealing with regulators and considering their regulatory obligations. McTeague’s speech is a reminder of some key areas to focus on. In particular, the sector should pay careful attention to FCA guidance and publications, not only in the insurance industry but also elsewhere. The challenge is to understand not just what the FCA has said, but also what the implications are, and what they might mean for the future.

Companies should also be careful about how they deal with the FCA’s ongoing initiatives, in particular in relation to pricing. The consultation on the FCA’s proposed guidance on the IDD closed on 9 July 2019. Firms should consider what it means for them in the long term.

Chris Chapman is partner in Mayer Brown’s Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice in London