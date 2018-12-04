CMA to step up its interest in vulnerable customers

Body still working on investigation following the super-complaint from Citizens Advice, which slammed dual pricing practices in insurance.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has stated that making sure that firms treat their customers fairly remains central to its work in the coming financial year.

The government body is now seeking views on its priorities for 2019/20, outlined in its draft Annual Plan.

Exploitation

The CMA proposes to:

step up its interest in people who are vulnerable to exploitation, or getting a poor deal due to their personal circumstances, building on the programme of work it launched in 2018

improve trust in markets, by ensuring customers are treated fairly and clearly explaining how competitive markets benefit people across the UK

promote better competition in online markets, retaining a strong interest in how the digital economy is developing, and protecting people from illegal and unfair practices online

support economic growth and productivity, helping to create the conditions which allow innovative businesses that treat their customers well to emerge and succeed

Super-complaint

The CMA noted that its investigation following the super-complaint from Citizens Advice, which slammed the practice of overcharging loyal customers and warned that customers are getting ripped off, is still ongoing.

Insurance was one of five industries mentioned in the charity’s super-complaint.

As a response to the complaint the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched an investigation in October into how insurers charge motor and home customers.

In addition, FCA chief executive officer Andrew Bailey, wrote to insurance CEOs to highlight the risks of “significant harm and poor outcomes for consumers” found in its investigation into household insurance pricing practices.

Aggregators

The CMA’s draft Annual Plan also mentioned continuing to promote better competition in online markets, including the sale of home insurance products through price comparison websites.

In September 2017, following a market wide review, the organisation opened a competition law investigation to examine one aggregator’s contract with home insurers which it stated “limit insurers’ ability to charge a lower price on one platform than on another”.

As a result of the investigation it provisionally found that clauses in many of Compare the Market’s contracts with home insurers break competition law and could lead to higher premiums for customers.

Brexit

The consultation on the draft Annual Plan closes on 13 January 2019.

In regards to Brexit, the CMA stated: “The draft plan sets out how preparing for the UK’s exit from the EU is a high priority for the CMA, both in terms of policy development and expansion to prepare for significant additional responsibilities.

“The CMA is focused on being ready whether or not there is an implementation period after March 2019.”

