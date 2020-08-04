Insurance Age

Survey: What direction should commercial and agricultural insurance e-trading be taking?

fraud alert online
Sponsored by: ?

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Twenty years ago, commercial e-trade was but an idea, a dream of how this market could operate more efficiently and effectively. A better experience for everyone.

Today, that dream has been realised only in part, as the response to the Insurance Age e-trade survey shows. But while significant progress has been made towards fulfilling that early potential, tensions and limitations remain at its heart.

To gauge the state of the traditional commercial e-trade market today and to understand how it

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Market-data

Podcast

Most read

  1. Grumpy Old Insurance Execs: Bunker, Cooter, Hanks and Smith on trading through a hard market
  2. Hiscox COR soars to 114.6% and losses hit $138.9m
  3. UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – Broker of the Year
  4. People Moves: Round-up 3 - 7 August 2020
  5. FCA threatens intervention over BI claim deductions
  6. AA confirms offer talks amid refinancing
  7. GRP buys seven business books from Aon

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: