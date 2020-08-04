Survey: What direction should commercial and agricultural insurance e-trading be taking?
Twenty years ago, commercial e-trade was but an idea, a dream of how this market could operate more efficiently and effectively. A better experience for everyone.
Today, that dream has been realised only in part, as the response to the Insurance Age e-trade survey shows. But while significant progress has been made towards fulfilling that early potential, tensions and limitations remain at its heart.
To gauge the state of the traditional commercial e-trade market today and to understand how it
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Market-data
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Grumpy Old Insurance Execs: Bunker, Cooter, Hanks and Smith on trading through a hard market
- Hiscox COR soars to 114.6% and losses hit $138.9m
- UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – Broker of the Year
- People Moves: Round-up 3 - 7 August 2020
- FCA threatens intervention over BI claim deductions
- AA confirms offer talks amid refinancing
- GRP buys seven business books from Aon