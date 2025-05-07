Quarterly weather related claims top £200m for first time – ABI

The Association of British Insurers has found claims for weather-related damage to people’s homes and possessions has hit £226m for the first time ever between January and April.

The latest claims data was 55% (£80m) more than weather related claims payouts in the previous quarter.

The previous quarterly high was £67m in first quarter of 2022.

The new record figure comes as the ABI reiterated its calls for the Government to commit to an annual investment of at least £1bn a year in in flood defences as part of the Spending Review.

These payouts follow consistent and significant bad weather, including Storm Eowyn which the Met Office described as the UK’s most powerful