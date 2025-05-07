Quarterly weather related claims top £200m for first time – ABI
The Association of British Insurers has found claims for weather-related damage to people’s homes and possessions has hit £226m for the first time ever between January and April.
The latest claims data was 55% (£80m) more than weather related claims payouts in the previous quarter.
The previous quarterly high was £67m in first quarter of 2022.
The new record figure comes as the ABI reiterated its calls for the Government to commit to an annual investment of at least £1bn a year in in flood defences as part of the Spending Review.
These payouts follow consistent and significant bad weather, including Storm Eowyn which the Met Office described as the UK’s most powerful
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Data and Rankings
UK economic losses from natural catastrophes hit $800m in 2024 – Swiss Re
UK economic losses caused by natural catastrophes reaching $800m (£596.6m) in 2024 has shone a spotlight on the urgent need to strengthen resilience against future events, according to Swiss Re.
FOI: Cyber incidents reported to FCA by brokers seesaw
A Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age to the Financial Conduct Authority has shown swings in the levels of general insurers and intermediaries reporting cyber incidents to the regulator with a general downward trend over the last three years.
Brokers appetite for AI growing but split on automated vs in person underwriting
More than four out of five brokers said they would be interested or very interested in enhancing their operations with digital or automated processes, an increase of 15% since 2022, according to research by Aviva.
FCA finds ineffective monitoring of outcomes for vulnerable customers
The Financial Conduct Authority has reported ineffective outcomes-monitoring for vulnerable customers by financial services firms, with some businesses lacking clarity on what good looks like, and failing to have clear measurements.
Social media ghost broking frauds doubled in 2024
Action Fraud received 179 reports of social media car insurance scams in 2024, double as many as the year before.
Open GI parent reports loss in run-up to Ares investment
OM Bidco, Open GI’s parent company, has reported a loss after tax of £30.13m for the year to 31 May 2024, the final full financial year before Ares Management’s takeover and an improvement on a loss of £38.48m in 2023.
Insurer service improves but claims and consistency causes challenges – Gracechurch
Specialist insurance research consultancy Gracechurch has reported a nine-point uplift in the market average net promoter score of insurer service over the past six months.
Howden: SMEs remain underserved by cyber insurance market
Cyber attacks have cost UK businesses £44bn over the last five years, according to Howden, with the broker adding SMEs remain underserved in terms of insurance protection.