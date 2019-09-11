The 2019 Top 50 Personal Lines Brokers is now available

Insurance Age has published the results of its annual study into the top 50 brokers in the personal lines market.

Participating brokers reported collective personal lines gross written premium (GWP) of £4.9bn and total GWP of £6.7bn.

Analysis

For firms that reported fee data, a total of £1.5bn was recorded as fee income over the last year.

The document also uncovers average fee rates, how many brokers have bought other companies and how many have been purchased themselves.

In addition to the directory, the supplement features comment from LV’s distribution and underwriting director, Michael Lawrence, who shares his thoughts on how customers are seeking more community-based services and what this means for brokers.

