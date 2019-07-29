Rise in motor insurance prices last quarter

Data gathered by the ABI finds repair costs climb to £1.2bn in Q1 2019, the highest since the ABI started the survey.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) found that the average price of motor insurance in Q2 increased by £1 since Q1 to £467. A contrast with the previous quarter which saw a £15 fall in premiums.

This time last year the ABI index showed cost of cover fell by £10 per policy.

The body discovered that repair costs are rising, findings which were hinted at in April this year, leading to higher premiums. They reached £1.2bn in Q1 of this year, the highest quarterly figure since 2013, when it first began gathering this data.

The ABI explained that this rise could be as a result of increasingly sophisticated vehicle design and technology, which in the majority of cases cost more to repair when damaged.

Also in Q1 the cost of theft payouts grew 22% to £108m on the same period of time in 2018.

According to the organisation this increase mirrors the Home Office findings of a 50% rise in vehicle thefts in the past five years, with keyless car crime blamed for the increase.

Ogden rate

These figures do not take into account the recent Ogden rate change which saw the rate set at -0.25% from August this year.

The discount rate change led the association’s director general, Huw Evans, to write a letter detailing that the change’s impact assessment provided by the government is “misleading and disingenuous”.

The association stipulated that the adjustment to the rate will add to insurer’ costs and add pressure to premiums, it emphasised that this would specifically be the case for higher risks, for example, young drivers.

ABI assistant director and head of general insurance policy, Mark Shepherd, stated: “The recent decision on the Discount Rate is bad news for motorists that will simply add to insurers costs rather than save customers money, at a time when vehicle repair bills and theft claims are rising.

“Motor insurance remains a highly competitive market, but some motorists may in the future have to search harder to get the right policy for their needs at the best price. This makes it more important than ever that the whiplash reforms in the Civil Liability Act are implemented on time and in full.”

Reaction

Managing director, underwriting & technical services, Axa Insurance (UK), David Williams, commented: “It’s a real shame to see motor insurance premium reductions stall, particularly at a time when the general public will be expecting to see lower prices, having been promised them on the back of the civil justice reforms.

“In addition to the rapid rise in theft claims, and the increase in vehicle repair costs, the Justice Secretary’s decision to reduce the discount rate by 0.5% below the recommendation from the Government Actuary’s Department will have a significant impact.

“It is now even more important that the planned whiplash reforms and changes to the small claims track be delivered effectively and on time, to avoid a complete loss of confidence from the insurance-buying public who are expecting premium reductions.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.