Cost of motor insurance falls again

Survey by ABI reveals average motor insurance premiums dropped for the fourth quarter in a row.

The average cost of motor insurance has dropped to its lowest level since 2017, slipping to £466 for Q1 2019 according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI) latest Motor Insurance Premium Tracker.

The ABI claimed the survey is the only assessment to look at the price consumers actually pay for their cover instead of quotes.

The Tracker also revealed that since the previous quarter the average premium fell by £15, the biggest quarter on quarter decline for about six years and the fourth consecutive quarter year-on-year fall in the price of premiums. Last year also saw the price of cover fall.

The ABI suggested that insurers passing on cost savings in anticipation of the reforms arising from the Civil Liability Act could be one reason for the premium decline.

It also indicated that new vehicle registrations in March, which saw more new cars sold, could also be a factor and raised the point that these may have been bought by more mature, lower risk drivers.

Personal injury

Head of general insurance policy and ABI’s assistant director, Mark Shepherd, commented on the findings: “The falling cost of motor insurance is great news for motorists after several years of rising premiums, which largely reflected the UK’s costly personal injury compensation system.

“As the industry promised, motorists are now beginning to see the benefits of the personal injury reforms recently enacted.”

“However, some cost pressures remain, with rising repair costs, and the Government needing to resist any temptation to further increase Insurance Premium Tax. So motorists should continue to make the most from a competitive market by shopping around for the best deal for their needs.”

In mid April the Willis Towers Watson and Confused Car Insurance Price Index identified similar findings related to car insurance premiums.

