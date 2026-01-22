 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Beazley reveals it rejected higher £8.4bn Zurich proposal in 2025 as it dismisses latest approach

Rejection-stamp
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Lloyd’s insurer Beazley’s board has rejected Zurich’s recent £7.67bn takeover proposal, revealing it dismissed a higher offer valuing it at £8.4bn in June 2025.

The latest offer of 1,280 pence per share announced on Monday has been “unanimously rejected”, the insurer noted in a statement this morning, adding “that it materially undervalues Beazley and its longer-term prospects as an independent company”.

Three proposals in June 2025

Although the £7.67bn proposal was the first to be made public, in today’s statement Beazley confirmed the board received three proposals from Zurich in June last year and “engaged with Zurich appropriately, including providing

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insurer

education-mortar-board-diploma-books-be-gif
Biba to open AI Academy

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association is working with Markel to offer an AI Academy for the trade body’s members.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: