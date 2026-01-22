Beazley reveals it rejected higher £8.4bn Zurich proposal in 2025 as it dismisses latest approach

Lloyd’s insurer Beazley’s board has rejected Zurich’s recent £7.67bn takeover proposal, revealing it dismissed a higher offer valuing it at £8.4bn in June 2025.

The latest offer of 1,280 pence per share announced on Monday has been “unanimously rejected”, the insurer noted in a statement this morning, adding “that it materially undervalues Beazley and its longer-term prospects as an independent company”.

Three proposals in June 2025

Although the £7.67bn proposal was the first to be made public, in today’s statement Beazley confirmed the board received three proposals from Zurich in June last year and “engaged with Zurich appropriately, including providing