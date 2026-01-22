Beazley reveals it rejected higher £8.4bn Zurich proposal in 2025 as it dismisses latest approach
Lloyd’s insurer Beazley’s board has rejected Zurich’s recent £7.67bn takeover proposal, revealing it dismissed a higher offer valuing it at £8.4bn in June 2025.
The latest offer of 1,280 pence per share announced on Monday has been “unanimously rejected”, the insurer noted in a statement this morning, adding “that it materially undervalues Beazley and its longer-term prospects as an independent company”.Three proposals in June 2025
Although the £7.67bn proposal was the first to be made public, in today’s statement Beazley confirmed the board received three proposals from Zurich in June last year and “engaged with Zurich appropriately, including providing
More on Insurer
‘Softening’ of language offers Zurich hope over Beazley deal, say analysts after latest bid rejection
The sixth time could be the charm and a Zurich takeover of Beazley is still possible, according to analysts at Jefferies who have put forward a potential top price of 1,408 pence per share.
Intact to increase access to underwriters with trading proposition roll-out
Intact Insurance has a newly launched broker proposition Intact Trading, designed to increase visibility of underwriters and create a relationships-led approach to UK regional business.
Zurich trying to ‘bear hug’ Beazley, says investment advisory firm
“Zurich is clearly trying to ‘bear hug’ Beazley. They obviously think they are offering a price that is high enough for target shareholders to put pressure on the company to sell itself.”
Beazley board ‘not yet had the chance to consider’ £7.67bn Zurich takeover proposal
The board of Beazley has responded to Zurich’s bid confirming it has not had time to consider the improved offer having rejected a previous approach.
Zurich ups Beazley bid after offer rejected for ‘significantly undervaluing’ target
Zurich has submitted an improved proposal to the board of Beazley worth 1280 pence a share, valuing the insurer at £7.67bn.
Amiga Specialty adds IGI and Lloyd’s capacity to ‘core strategic growth area’
Amiga Specialty has secured capacity for its UK and European Transactional Risks team, supported by IGI and Lloyd’s, in its second expansion of the month.
Lloyd’s recruits Bichard from PwC as CFO
Lloyd’s has named Jim Bichard as chief financial officer to start in the role this April succeeding Alexandra Cliff who will be leaving to pursue other opportunities.
Biba to open AI Academy
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association is working with Markel to offer an AI Academy for the trade body’s members.